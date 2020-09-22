Daher Rolls Out 1000th TBM

France-based aircraft manufacturer Daher rolled out the 1,000th TBM single-engine turboprop at its final assembly line in Tarbes on Monday. The aircraft, a TBM 940, will be handed over to its new owner in Pompano Beach, Florida, later this week. Daher, which acquired the TBM product line ten years ago, also noted that it has now manufactured more TBMs than the total built before the acquisition.

“The Daher group and its employees take particular pride in reaching the TBM’s 1,000 mark,” said Daher CEO Didier Kayat. “We have made significant investment since integrating the TBM into Daher’s business portfolio, and now it is a major asset for our overall industrial activity.”

The TBM family got its start with the Socata-developed TBM 700, which flew for the first time in 1988 and received its FAA type certificate in 1990. In addition to the 700, the TBM family includes the 850, 900, 910, 930 and 940. The six-passenger TBM 940 offers a top cruise speed 330 knots, 1,730-NM range and payload of 1,400 pounds. The Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-66D-powered aircraft is equipped with Garmin G3000 avionics and, as of model year 2020, the Garmin Autoland-based HomeSafe emergency autoland system.