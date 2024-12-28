NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Death Toll Expected to Rise In South Korean Gear-Up Crash Landing

Jeju Air 737-800 hit a perimeter wall after a gear up landing in South Korea.

Two people have been pulled from the burning wreck of a Jeju Airlines Boeing 737-800 that landed gear up at Muan Airport in southwestern South Korea. Video shows the plane sliding on its nacelles before hitting a wall or a fence and exploding. At least 96 people are confirmed dead and the total is expected to increase. Only the tail section appeared intact and that may have been where the two survivors were located. There were 175 passengers and six crew members on board and all except two Thai nationals were from South Korea. The flight originated in Bangkok.

