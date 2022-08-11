Death Valley Floods Take Out Chicken Strip

Flooded airports are nothing new but volunteers are being sought to fix up a runway in a seemingly unlikely place to see flooding. Saline Valley Warm Springs Airfield, better known as the Chicken Strip, in California’s Death Valley has been closed after flooding cut deep ruts in the gravel runway. In a three-hour period on Aug. 5, a little less than two inches of rain fell. The area is the driest in the country and gets only about three inches of rain a year.

The deluge, described as a once-in-1,000-year event, filled the flat valley bottom near Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park and water roared over the 1,400-foot strip. “We are working with the park on organizing a work party,” Katerina Barilova, who’s a member of several back country flying groups said in a Facebook post. “I will announce the date once we have it for anyone interested in volunteering.” It’s the second time in just over five years that flooding has closed the strip. Volunteers fixed in 2016, too.