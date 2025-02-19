GA Flexes Economic Muscle With New Study and Deliveries Report

A study released today supports the claim that general aviation is a vibrant contributor to the national economy, providing jobs and boosting U.S. economic output. Eight general aviation advocacy groups sponsored the study, which was conducted by PwC US Tax LLP. It calculated GA’s contributions at 1,330,200 jobs and $339.2 billion to the total U.S. economic output.

An announcement today by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association releasing its aircraft shipments and billing report backs up the study’s data. Year over year, 2024 saw an increase in overall delivery dollar values of 13.3% to $31.2 billion. Piston aircraft deliveries increased 4.2% to 764 units. Business jet manufacturers delivered 764 units, an increase of 4.7%. Turboprop deliveries declined slightly by 1.9 percent to 626 units, the only GA segment that did not exhibit growth. Piston and turbine helicopters also bested 2023’s numbers, if only slightly.

Aviation trade and advocacy groups sponsoring the economic study included the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA), Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), National Air Transportation Association (NATA), National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and Vertical Aviation International (VAI).

Pete Bunce, GAMA President and CEO, said, “This growth takes place at a time when the importance of the societal benefits that general aviation brings to humankind around the globe cannot be overstated. From aerial firefighting, medical airlift, natural disaster response, law enforcement, agriculture protection, through drone vaccine delivery, general aviation is saving lives while our business aviation segment creates the corporate connectivity to allow companies the competitive advantage needed to create more jobs and promote economic growth. General aviation is the technology incubator for civil aviation. Our evolution is spurring more sustainable propulsion systems, safety enhancing avionics capabilities, advanced material manufacturing, and improved maintenance, training and support.”

Darren Pleasance, AOPA President and CEO, said, “Since the last report in 2020, the number of people learning to fly has nearly doubled, proving once again that general aviation provides more value than ever to communities across the country. As an industry, we must do our part to continue to inspire and provide resources for future pilots, aircraft technicians, and others who want to work in this industry.”