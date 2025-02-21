Delta Counters Crash Pilot ‘Disinformation’

Delta Airlines has issued a statement countering what it says are "false and misleading assertions" about the experience and past performance of the pilots of the Endeavor Air CRJ 900 that crashed in Toronto on Feb. 17. Social media and YouTube has exploded with commentary and analysis, some of it centering on the fact that the pilot flying is a 26-year-old woman who graduated from the degree aviation program at the University of North Dakota two years ago. Some of the commentary has claimed that the pilot had only been flying for Endeavor for six weeks but she has been on the line since April of 2024 and "her flight experience exceeded the minimum" FAA requirements. Delta's full statement is copied below.

The commentary has also swirled around the pilot-in-command with some of it claiming he couldn't cut it at Delta and that he'd failed at training. "Both crew members are qualified and FAA certified for their positions," the airline said.The airline hasn't named the pilots but they are being identified in some of the social media content. Meanwhile the wreckage of the RJ has been removed from Runway 23 at Pearson Airport and schedules are returning to normal after the RJ's right main gear collapsed on landing on a blustery day in Toronto and ended up inverted on the pavement. There were no fatalities and all the injured have been released from hospital. The Delta statement follows in full:

Endeavor Flight 4819: Information about Endeavor Air 4819 flight crew

Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. EST

Endeavor Air and Delta are correcting disinformation in social media containing false and misleading assertions about the flight crew of Endeavor Air 4819.

- Captain: Mesaba Airlines, a progenitor company of Endeavor Air, hired the captain in October 2007. He has served both as an active duty Captain and in pilot training and flight safety capacities. Assertions that he failed training events are false. Assertions that he failed to flow into a pilot position at Delta Air Lines due to training failures are also false.

- First Officer: Hired in January 2024 by Endeavor Air and completed training in April. She has been flying for Endeavor since that time. Her flight experience exceeded the minimum requirements set by U.S. Federal regulations. Assertions that she failed training events are false.