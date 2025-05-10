Delta, Korean Buy 25 Percent Of WestJet

Delta Airlines and Korean Air have joined to take a 25 percent stake in WestJet, Canada's second largest airline and a long-time code share partner of both new investors. Delta is paying $330 million for 15 percent of WestJet and Korean is getting 10 percent for $220 million. After the deal closes, Delta will sell 2.3 percent of its stake to Air France/KLM for $50 million. WestJet is owned by Onex Corp., a Canadian investment firm, which at one time owned Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita. It offers scheduled service to all major Canadian cities and serves Europe and Asia from hubs in Calgary and Toronto. Canadian regulations require that airlines registered in Canada be majority owned by Canadian companies or individuals.