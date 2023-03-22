Delta Launches Fourth Element Of Its Propel Pilot Career Path Initiative

The Delta Air Lines-sponsored Delta Propel Flight Academy, a partnership with Skyborne Airline Academy in Vero Beach, Florida, is now accepting applications for its first round of pilot candidates. Classes begin in June.

Delta launched its Propel Pilot Career Path Program in 2018 and the Skyborne link-up is its fourth pilot pathway. As for the first three, according to the airline, “Nearly 100 participants have completed Propel’s existing Company, College and Community pathway programs and are now flying for Delta, while another 700 pilots are currently enrolled in the program and working toward that same goal.”

Patrick Burns, Delta v-p of flight operations and system chief pilot, said, “The Propel Flight Academy is the latest chapter in our longstanding commitment to invest in and create new, equitable pathways for qualified talent to enter the pilot profession.” Delta offers as much as $20,000 in financial support to eligible students.

Training at the Flight Academy will lead to private, instrument, commercial and certified flight instructor training, “delivered in an airline-focused way.” As soon as they receive their first certificate or rating at the Academy, students can apply to the Propel Pilot Career Path Program. If successful, they must meet certain performance milestones throughout training to continue.

After receiving their certified flight instructor rating, Academy students are eligible to work at Skyborne in that role. As such, Skyborne will sponsor their Certified Flight Instructor Instrument (CFII) and Multi Engine Instructor (MEI) ratings, “as well as a generous salary and private health benefits,” until they reach 1,500 hours, at which point they will begin flying as a first officer with one of Delta’s Connection Carriers.

Lee Woodward, CEO of Skyborne Airline Academy, said, “Our team is looking forward to taking Delta Propel Flight Academy students through their pilot training journey and into their chosen career with a global airline leader who shares the same values as us in training and customer experience.”