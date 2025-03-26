NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Beechcraft Denali to Make Public Debut at Sun ‘n Fun

Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft Denali turboprop single will make its public debut next week at the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. The Denali’s all-new, clean-sheet GE Catalyst engine…

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft Denali turboprop single will make its public debut next week at the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. The Denali’s all-new, clean-sheet GE Catalyst engine received FAA approval on February 27. The Catalyst incorporates a number of high-tech computer and additive manufacturing (3D printing) elements, reducing parts count and increasing performance and efficiency.

According to Textron, “With more than 2,700 cumulative flight hours and 1,000 flights logged by its three prototypes, the Denali is nearing the final stages of development. Its anticipated arrival signals a bold step forward in the evolution of business and utility aviation.” The Denali will compete with Pilatus’s PC12; Daher’s TBM series; and Piper’s M700 Fury for the pressurized turboprop-single market.

Also on display as part of Textron’s Sun ‘n Fun lineup will be examples of the Cessna Skyhawk, Skylane, Turbo Stationair HD, Caravan, and Citation M2 Gen 3 light jet (in mockup form). In addition, Textron eAviation will display electric and hybrid aircraft, including the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer; Sinu; and Panthera models.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
