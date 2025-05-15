Denver Air Traffic Outage Under FAA Investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a 90-second outage at Denver International Airport earlier this week that left some 20 pilots unable to communicate with air traffic control.

FAA Deputy Chief Operating Officer Frank McIntosh confirmed the incident during a congressional hearing Thursday, explaining that both the primary and backup radio frequencies failed, forcing controllers to switch to an emergency frequency to communicate. While some reports claimed the outage lasted up to six minutes, McIntosh dismissed those accounts as “overexaggerated.”

“Aircraft remained safely separated and there were no impacts to operations,” the FAA said in a statement.

Monday’s communications failure comes on the heels of two major radar and radio outages in the past two and a half weeks at a facility responsible for managing air traffic in and out of Newark Airport.