Deutsche Aircraft Opts For Garmin’s G5000 For The D328eco Upgrade

Garmin International has announced an agreement with Deutsche Aircraft to provide its G5000 integrated flight deck as the basis for the airframer’s D328eco Companion flight deck. Deutsche Aircraft is the most recent corporate successor to Dornier, which developed and first manufactured the original D328 regional turboprop twin. Deutsche Aircraft is currently working on the updated D328eco, designed to be a “more sustainable and environmentally friendly aircraft option,” for regional carriers. Plans call for the newest version of the aircraft, which first flew in 1991, to enter into service in 2025.

Creighton Scarpone, Garmin director of airline and business aviation sales, said, “Deutsche Aircraft is developing the D328eco to be a disruptive new entrant in the regional air transportation segment, and we are proud to work in close coordination with their team to help them bring new technologies to this market.”

Advantages of the G5000 avionics package deemed of particular interest to the air transport segment are: access to more airports and lower approach minimums throughout the world with PBN/RNP 0.3 with LPV/APV approach capability; active and passive traffic surveillance via advanced TCAS II/ACAS II technology with Garmin-patented ADS-B target correlation and tracking for traffic management and monitoring airspace; Future Air Navigation System (FANS-1/A+) and Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) support and services, including enroute Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (CPDLC); worldwide weather datalink as well as voice and data communications with the optional Iridium transceiver; and access to Takeoff and Landing Data (TOLD) and other advanced performance data.

Of particular interest for regional airlines, where pilot experience can be relatively low, is the D328eco flight deck’s Simplified Vehicle Operation (SVO) function. It integrates the display of critical aircraft systems and other features on touchscreens, reducing workload. The SVO can display flight data such as maps, charts, checklists, electronic documents and manuals, flight plan information, traffic alerts, weather and more.