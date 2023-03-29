Diamond Aircraft To Deliver First of Five DA42-VIs to United Aviate Academy

Diamond Aircraft announced at Sun ‘n Fun Expo 2023 a strategic partnership with United Aviate Academy in Goodyear, Arizona. The announcement included news that United Aviate has ordered five twin-engine, jet-A- powered Diamond DA42-VI trainers. The first delivery is scheduled during this year’s show week at Lakeland, Florida, with the four remaining aircraft to be delivered within three months.

With more than 1,100 delivered, the all-composite DA42-VI is powered by a pair of 168-hp Austro diesel piston engines which are able to burn much more widely available jet fuel. Avionics are comprised of Garmin’s G1000 NXi suite with three-axis automatic flight control system. Electric air conditioning is optional.

Dana Donati, CEO of United Aviate Academy, said, “With its advance aircraft systems and performance, the DA42-VI provides us the unique opportunity to prepare our pilots for the next step in their career while honoring our commitment to using the most sophisticated training aircraft on the market today.”

Trevor Mustard, head of sales and marketing for Diamond Aircraft Canada, said of United Aviate Academy, “Their mission to provide world-class flight training through equal opportunity initiatives will further incentivize a broader spectrum of student pilots and help meet the demand at the airline level. Diamond is proud to be part of United Aviate’s new endeavor as it trains the pilots of tomorrow with the safest, most sustainable twins on the market today.”