Diamond-Volocopter Integration Detailed

Diamond Aircraft and Volocopter have released details on their recent integration and the plan is to keep developing the multicopter but under the well-established manufacturing structure at Diamond and at the same time enhancing Diamond's product line. Volocopter was bought out of insolvency by Diamond parent Wanfeng earlier this month. Volocopter will be operated by Diamond from its Wiener Neustadt headquarters in Austria but will remain based in Bruchsal, Germany.

"The company’s reorganization of Volocopter will broaden its aircraft and business portfolio into the field of electric urban air transportation, while enabling Volocopter to reduce costs, retain a highly motivated and skilled workforce, and focus on achieving its certification milestones by 2025," Diamond said in a statement. "The VoloCity, along with its next-generation variants, will continue to evolve successfully over the long term, contributing significantly to the sustainable growth of the aviation industry."