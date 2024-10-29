NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

DOT’s Airline Refund Rules Go Into Effect Today

Airlines’ reimbursement policies get more consumer-friendly.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A new federal rule on airline refunds went into effect today. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) edict requires airlines to provide automatic refunds if a flight is canceled or “significantly changed.” When the new policy was announced in April, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg said, “Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them—without headaches or haggling.”

The new standardized rule mandates that airlines must refund passengers’ payments automatically when flights go wrong. Buttegieg said, “Our new rule sets a new standard to require airlines to promptly provide cash refunds to their passengers.”

Significant changes are defined as domestic flights arriving more than three hours late (six hours for international flights), when passengers depart from or arrive at an airport other than their scheduled departure or destination location, when they are downgraded to a lower level of service, and when they are forced to have a higher number of connections.

The new rule also addresses delayed baggage returns. Passengers are now entitled to refunded baggage charges if their checked luggage is not delivered within 12 hours of the flight’s arrival (domestic flights) or 15-30 hours on international flights. In addition, automatic refunds must be issued for fees paid for services not delivered such as Wi-Fi, seat selection and inflight entertainment.

And finally, the refunds must be issued in cash “or whatever original payment method the individual used to make the purchase” within seven business days for credit cards and 20 calendar days for other payment methods, such as airline miles. Vouchers, travel credits and other forms of compensation are no longer acceptable “unless the passenger affirmatively chooses to accept alternative compensation.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Wichita Photographer Dies In Tragic Ramp Accident
Aviation NewsWichita Photographer Dies In Tragic Ramp AccidentMark Phelps
Mystery In-Flight Strike Leads To Autoland Activation
Aviation NewsMystery In-Flight Strike Leads To Autoland ActivationMark Phelps
Yanks’ Pitcher’s Dad Flies Team Charters
Aviation NewsYanks’ Pitcher’s Dad Flies Team ChartersMark Phelps
Union Says FAA To Drop ATC Center Weather Forecasters
Aviation NewsUnion Says FAA To Drop ATC Center Weather ForecastersRuss Niles
Boeing Sells Off Stock To Raise Cash
Aviation NewsBoeing Sells Off Stock To Raise CashRuss Niles
Lilium Applies For Insolvency In Germany
Aviation NewsLilium Applies For Insolvency In GermanyRuss Niles