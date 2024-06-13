DoT Management Advisory Committee Adds Six New Members

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced today (June 12) it has appointed six new members of the FAA Management Advisory Committee (MAC) and reappointed four members of the 13-member complement. The MAC mandate is to advise the FAA’s senior management on policy, spending, long-range planning and regulatory matters, according to a DOT statement.

The committee was created by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 1996 and modified and reinstated by the most recent FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024. The volunteer members, who retain their day jobs, meet three times per year and serve three-year terms.

The new members include Sharon DeVivo, President of Vaughn College; Clare Doherty, V-P of Government Relations for FlightSafety International; Houston Mills, President of Flight Operations and Safety at UPS; Peter Neffenger, former TSA Administrator and Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; Hassan Shahidi, President and CEO of the Flight Safety Foundation; and Phil Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport. Reappointed members are Pete Bunce, President and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA); Linda Daschle, former FAA Deputy Administrator; Chris Hart, former Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB); and Linda Jojo, Executive V-P and Chief Customer Officer at United Airlines.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said, “These industry experts will guide the FAA in ensuring that America’s aviation sector remains a global leader in safety. Their diverse experiences and backgrounds strengthen us, drive innovation, and position us for a future full of change and opportunity.”