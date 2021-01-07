DOT Secretary Elaine Chao Resigns

In a tweet this morning, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced that she is resigning her post ahead of the upcoming presidential transition. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation,” she said, noting that she was “deeply troubled” by the mayhem that took place at the Capitol building on Tuesday. Her resignation will take effect on Monday, January 11.

“I am tremendously proud of the many accomplishments we were able to achieve together for our country and I will never forget the commitment you have for this Department and the United States of America,” her statement continued.

Chao, wife of Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, was to be succeeded by former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg after the inauguration on January 20.