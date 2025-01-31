NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Drone Operator Offers Plea Deal For Damaging Water Bomber

A California man has offered to pay the $65,000 repair cost for damage his drone caused in the Palisades fire.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting a drone operator whose aircraft damaged the wing of water bomber working the Palisades fire in Los Angeles last month has offered to pay a five figure repair bill and do 150 hours of community to avoid jail for the mishap. Peter Tripp Akemann, 56, of Culver City, offered to plead guilty to unsafe operation of an uncrewed aircraft according to prosecutors. Akemann's lawyers told the newspaper he is “deeply sorry for the mistake he made.” Akemann appeared in court Friday afternoon and was released on $15,000 bail. The prosecutors did not describe the investigation that led to the plea deal offer. A judge could still impose a jail sentence of up to a year for Akemann's actions.

The CL-415 Super Scooper amphibious aircraft was picking up water from Santa Monica Bay and dropping it on the upscale neighborhood early in the battle against the massive fire. The impact put a four-inch hole in the leading edge of the plane and also damaged structure inside the wing. The repair bill was more than $65,000 and Akemann has agreed to pay the full amount to the government of Quebec, which owns the aircraft. It took five days to return the plane to service. Prosecutors said Akemann told them he just wanted a better look. Akemann's lawyers said he wants to make it right. “He accepts responsibility for his grave error in judgment, and is cooperating with the government in effort to make amends,” the lawyers wrote in their submission to the court.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
