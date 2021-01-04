Drone Pilot Facing $182,000 In Fines

The FAA is proposing a total of $182,000 in fines to an unlicensed drone pilot who was warned three times to stop making illegal flights around Philadelphia. After a warning letter was sent in October of 2019, the FAA contacted him twice more in November of 2019 to explain the ways in which he was violating fundamental rules governing drone flights. The pilot ignored those generous offers of what the agency called “counselling and education” and by last August it had had enough. It tallied up 26 violations of Part 107 regulations ranging from flying without a special use authorization for the airspace being used to flying at night, in poor visibility and too close to buildings.
Investigators didn’t have to go any further than YouTube to build their case. The pilot posted numerous in-flight videos, even including screen shots of the ground control station that displays altitude, the drone’s distance from the pilot, its heading and its position. The videos showed the drone flying over downtown Philadelphia with cars and people below. The drone pilot can appeal the fines to the Department of Transportation’s or National Transportation Safety Board’s administrative law judges.
I’ve always said, laws are just to keep honest people that way!
Good! It’s about time unauthorized flights by drone pilots start facing serious consequences.
All the FAA has to do is surf youtube to find these clowns. Glad to see they are going after this guy.
YouTube’s been full of videos for years where these “drone cowboys” revel in documenting their derring-do flights thousands of feet in the air, well out of visual contact with the drone, and many above clouds. I used to post replies to some of them, warning these idiots that what they’re so proud of doing was illegal, and sooner or later, they’d face consequences. I don’t bother anymore; it just falls on deaf ears. But I’m glad to see some enforcement action. I hope it makes an impression on some of these clowns.
All one needs to do is visit some of the prolific drone-related YouTube channels to know that the FAA is cracking down on regulatory non-compliance by drone operators. Nearly every channel I have viewed now has a post related to a call they received from the FAA. The FAA is now saying that simply posting a video on YouTube, which in turn monetizes that video, makes that operator a “commercial” pilot. Therefore, that pilot must also posses a part 107 pilot certificate.
It is remarkable, in my mind, that the FAA successfully tracked down these unlicensed operators. One can only imagine that a warrant may have been utilized in obtaining the YouTube publishers true identity and cell phone number. A feat that even astounded these non-compliant operators when they all unanimously queried, “How did the FAA even get my name and cell number!???”
This article covers one of the more extreme cases where the pilot was violating regulations with impunity, after the FAA had already attempted to make their authority known through multiple compliance actions. As egregious as this case is, I predict there will be others in the future.
Unfortunately, drone fliers deliberately ignoring public information against flying out of sight and anywhere near airports seems to fall on deaf ears until the FAA calls, writes or send notice of the infraction(s). Once warned by the FAA, future ignorance to abide by regulations all drone operators are alerted to can result in enforcement action such as this case. Greed in showing off and collecting money from videos of illegal flights dulls these operators into a false sense of impunity. Perhaps making examples of illegal drone activities with fines will spread throughout the drone operators community to dispel their acts of defiance. The number of aircraft incidents with drones is mounting and only a matter of time before a drone accidentally takes down a full size aircraft. Then drone operators will make national headlines in news media, bringing more attention to illegal activities. Cracking down on illegal drone operations is just the beginning, hopefully avoiding the anticipated full size aircraft or helicopter collision,
Too late. A Blackhawk helicopter was already severely damaged by a drone when the drone flew into its blades. Fortunately the helicopter survived while the drone did not. The drone operator should be held financially liable for any damage they cause.