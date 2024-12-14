NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Drone Siting Briefly Closes Stewart Airport

Airport reopened about an hour after FAA report prompted closure.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Eric Salard/ Wikimedia/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en

A drone sighting briefly closed Stewart Airport in New York on Friday and prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to call for federal legislation to allow all levels of law enforcement to address the drones. Stewart officials closed the airport, a mostly GA facility and Air National Guard base, which is sometimes used as an alternate for New York airports, for about an hour at 9:30 p.m. after the FAA notified them of a reported drone sighting. Hundreds of sightings over the past month, many of them in New Jersey but also throughout the Northeast, have the public on edge even though federal authorities insist there is no security threat.

Hochul isn't buying it. "This has gone too far," she said and called on Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act, which would beef up FAA authority over drones and give local and state law enforcement to act. "Extending these powers to New York State and our peers is essential." she said. Until that can go through Congress, however, she demanded the feds put more resources into investigating and dealing with the drones.

Meanwhile, the White House continues to downplay the sitings, saying "many" are actually light aircraft and that others are "uncorroborated." President-elect Donald Trump has called for the government to "shoot them down" and now it has been confirmed that drones were spotted over the U.S. Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany. Sitings have also been reported in Colorado.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
New Medical Denials Raise Concerns
Aviation NewsNew Medical Denials Raise ConcernsRuss Niles
Fuel Exhaustion Forces Emergency Landing On Texas Road
Aviation NewsFuel Exhaustion Forces Emergency Landing On Texas RoadAmelia Walsh
UND Joins FAA Air Traffic Controller Workforce Program
Aviation NewsUND Joins FAA Air Traffic Controller Workforce ProgramAmelia Walsh
FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker Announces Resignation
Aviation NewsFAA Administrator Michael Whitaker Announces ResignationAmelia Walsh
GAMA’s Bunce To Retire In April; James Viola To Take Over
Aviation NewsGAMA’s Bunce To Retire In April; James Viola To Take OverMark Phelps
Archer Aviation And Anduril Industries Join Forces For Next-Gen Defense Aircraft
Aviation NewsArcher Aviation And Anduril Industries Join Forces For Next-Gen Defense AircraftAmelia Walsh