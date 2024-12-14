Drone Siting Briefly Closes Stewart Airport

A drone sighting briefly closed Stewart Airport in New York on Friday and prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to call for federal legislation to allow all levels of law enforcement to address the drones. Stewart officials closed the airport, a mostly GA facility and Air National Guard base, which is sometimes used as an alternate for New York airports, for about an hour at 9:30 p.m. after the FAA notified them of a reported drone sighting. Hundreds of sightings over the past month, many of them in New Jersey but also throughout the Northeast, have the public on edge even though federal authorities insist there is no security threat.

Hochul isn't buying it. "This has gone too far," she said and called on Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act, which would beef up FAA authority over drones and give local and state law enforcement to act. "Extending these powers to New York State and our peers is essential." she said. Until that can go through Congress, however, she demanded the feds put more resources into investigating and dealing with the drones.