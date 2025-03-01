Duffy Says Pilot Blunders Should Result In Revocations

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has doubled down on a threat to revoke the certificates of pilots found to blame for causing accidents. In the aftermath of a tight runway incursion at Chicago Midway last week, Duffy posted on X that it is “imperative that pilots follow the instructions of air traffic controllers. If they do not, their licenses will be pulled.” The crew of a Flexjet Challenger 350 had been told to hold short for a Southwest flight landing and read back the instruction but crossed anyway, forcing the 737-800 to go around.

On Friday, Duffy emphatically repeated the threat. When asked by NBC Nightly News if that was still he position he replied "Hell, yes." Revocations are currently reserved for egregious violations that have contempt for the rules and a disregard for safety at their heart. Although the circumstances of all incidents a typical sanction for this kind of transgression would be remedial training and possibly a fine. The pilots could fight the sanctions before an NTSB judge. We asked for comment from three industry groups but did not get any before publication of this story.