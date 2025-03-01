NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Duffy Says Pilot Blunders Should Result In Revocations

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy say pilots whose errors result in incidents should have their certificates pulled.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Screengrab from video of incident at Chicago Midway Airport. Credit: YouTube

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has doubled down on a threat to revoke the certificates of pilots found to blame for causing accidents. In the aftermath of a tight runway incursion at Chicago Midway last week, Duffy posted on X that it is “imperative that pilots follow the instructions of air traffic controllers. If they do not, their licenses will be pulled.” The crew of a Flexjet Challenger 350 had been told to hold short for a Southwest flight landing and read back the instruction but crossed anyway, forcing the 737-800 to go around.

On Friday, Duffy emphatically repeated the threat. When asked by NBC Nightly News if that was still he position he replied "Hell, yes." Revocations are currently reserved for egregious violations that have contempt for the rules and a disregard for safety at their heart. Although the circumstances of all incidents a typical sanction for this kind of transgression would be remedial training and possibly a fine. The pilots could fight the sanctions before an NTSB judge. We asked for comment from three industry groups but did not get any before publication of this story.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Alaska Woman Sentenced For Shining Laser At Military Helicopters
Aviation NewsAlaska Woman Sentenced For Shining Laser At Military HelicoptersAmelia Walsh
Blue Origin Announces All-Women Crew For Upcoming Mission
Aviation NewsBlue Origin Announces All-Women Crew For Upcoming MissionAmelia Walsh
Trump Administration Considering Pay Hike For Air Traffic Controllers
Aviation NewsTrump Administration Considering Pay Hike For Air Traffic ControllersAmelia Walsh
FAA Weighing Starlink Contract For ATC Upgrades
Aviation NewsFAA Weighing Starlink Contract For ATC UpgradesAmelia Walsh
Diamond Delivers Special Missions DA62
Aviation NewsDiamond Delivers Special Missions DA62Mark Phelps
‘Next Gen’ Tecnam P2006T Gets EASA Certification
Aviation News‘Next Gen’ Tecnam P2006T Gets EASA CertificationMark Phelps