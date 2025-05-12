Duffy Vows To ‘Fix Newark’

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a task force to deal with technical problems that have contributed to a plague of delays and cancellations at Newark Liberty Airport over the last couple of weeks. L3Harris and Verizon, along with FAA reps, have been named to a task force charged with digging in on literally the nuts and bolts of why there have been three troubling system failures since April 28. Duffy said the goal is to replace the existing copper phone lines between New York and Philadelphia, where Newark traffic is controlled, with three fiber optic lines. "We are going to fix Newark," Duffy said. No timeline has been set other than "as soon as possible."

The wiring is only part of the problem, however. Like most of the busiest ATC facilities, the Newark section of Philadelphia Center has been chronically understaffed for years and controllers are working mandatory overtime just to keep the system operating. The staffing issues were compounded when five controllers went on stress leave after the service outages.

There were two total system outages on April 28 and May 9 in which controllers headsets went silent and screens went blank. A third incident occurred on Sunday but a new software patch helped the backup system hold and some communications were maintained. Based on prior experience, controllers' initiated a 45-minute ground stop in Newark just to be sure. Almost every flight for the rest of the day was either delayed or cancelled although some of the delays were only a few minutes. The airport is also down a runway due to construction.