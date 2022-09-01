Duluth Gives Cirrus Massive Hangar, With Job Creation Pledge

The City of Duluth’s economic development arm has essentially given Cirrus Aircraft a massive 189,000-square-foot aircraft maintenance hangar at the local airport in exchange for adding jobs at its expanding campus there. According to the Duluth News Tribune, the former Northwest Airlines/Delta Air Lines maintenance depot is owned by the Duluth Economic Development Authority and when Delta left town in 2005 it languished largely empty until an MRO named AAR took it over in 2012. AAR closed up in 2020, and the city was left with a large and complex building to maintain at a cost of $57,000 a month. Last week it struck a deal with Cirrus to sell the $10 million building for $1 and to transfer the prepaid lease of the 39 acres surrounding it to Cirrus.
The building has a major connection to Cirrus. After Delta left, the company rented part of the cavernous structure to build the prototype of the Cirrus VisionJet. These days Cirrus, which is now owned by a Chinese company, can hardly keep up with orders for the jet and its SR22 and SR20 piston aircraft. Cirrus is Duluth’s biggest employer and the deal ensures it will keep that title. The company must hire at least 80 more employees in Duluth making at least $36.05 an hour in addition to the 1206 already working there.
Chinese owned? Hmmm…
The Chinese own probably more companies, vendors, and suppliers, than you would think. If you ever need a part for anything, odds are it will say Made In China. Or else assembled in the USA. With globally sourced parts. I will let you imagine just where those parts and pieces are sourced from…..
Sounds like a win for everybody.
Sounds like a loss for everyone. Government should not be in the business of owning private property like a hangar. It has no business telling a business who to employ, how many, or at what pay them. To make matters worse, the City of Duluth is now dependent on the whims of a Communist regime that locks people up for professing a faith other than to the the regime. I predict that this does not end well for Cirrus or Duluth.
Well fortunately, the government of Duluth no longer owns the hangar and the city taxpayers don’t have to foot the bill for maintaining it.
Seems like YARS and Kent M. occupy opposite ends of the spectrum. The weird thing is that I agree with both of them!
Regarding Kent’s prediction, I tend to think that the Chinese, like business people everywhere, will behave no differently than business people everywhere. The Midwest ‘rust belt’ was created, after all, by 100% American companies seeking to make the most they could.
I think that for now, Cirrus has a good deal and the city gets to reduce its operating costs. As long as the demand for airplanes is strong, the deal works.
That demand relies, in part, on the national and international economies, which in turn rely upon the national government economic policies. When governments are supportive of industry and supportive of the overall economic welfare of its citizens, things tend to be good. Keynesian economics seems to describe this state of affairs.
On the other hand, when a nation’s economic policies permit significant income inequality, the population gets squirrely, extremism on both sides of the spectrum arise, and social order degrades. The resultant instability then throws the whole system into disorder and disarray. The historical precedents in many countries clearly demonstrates that.
Years ago, a local history professor explained this simply. The US was strong after WWII because (aside from it being the only manufacturing base in the world at the time) 1) government was strong, 2) business was strong, and 3) unions were strong. Together they formed a strong pyramidical base that, basically, fought one another. This balance kept the playing field level, and everyone prospered.
So, for now, the Duluth Cirrus deal looks good. Perhaps the Federal government might consider placing some sort of limits on the amount of foreign ownership a company can accrue. Of course, the major US auto manufacturers might balk at that, as they do a huge business in China!