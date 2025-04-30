Dynon And Trig Avionics Announce Merger

Dynon Avionics has made a strategic investment in Trig Avionics, a UK-based manufacturer specializing in transponders and communication radios, the company announced on Wednesday.

This investment brings Trig into the Dynon Group of companies, further strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two companies, according to an April 30 press release.

Dynon is best known for its SkyView HDX series of avionics, used in experimental and light aircraft. The company also owns Advanced Flight Systems, which makes the AF-6000 avionics series and offers a ready-to-install panel system for aircraft builders.

Meanwhile, Trig Avionics, designs compact, energy-efficient avionics, focusing on radios and transponders. Trig’s products are used by pilots flying all types of general aviation aircraft, including small planes, helicopters, and gliders. For years, Trig has provided Dynon with radio components that are integrated into Dynon’s avionics systems.

The newly expanded Dynon Group will be led by Brad Thurow, who has been appointed president after serving as the company’s vice president of engineering. Robert Hamilton, the company’s longtime president, will transition to the role of Chief Operating Officer.