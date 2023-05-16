EAA AirVenture Will Include A Family-Centric Information Center

The Experimental Aircraft Association has added a new Youth Welcome Center for this year’s AirVenture Oshkosh show (July 24-30) at Wittman Regional Airport in Wisconsin. The center will serve as “the guidepost for all activities aimed at young people” and is the “latest addition to the expanding list of youth activities” at the annual event.

The center will be located at the Four Corners intersection, just west of the main ramp area at Boeing Plaza. It will be the primary location for dispensing family-related information, such as the locations of restrooms, ATMs and changing/nursing stations. According to EAA, “Several activities at the Center include an F-100 Super Sabre cockpit photo op, an RC airplane spotter activity, and a place to mark a visitor’s hometown.” AirVenture visitors will also find information related to EAA youth-education programs that run year-round at the association headquarters in Oshkosh.

Paul Maloy, EAA director of education, said, “When we began welcoming those 18-and-under at no charge beginning in 2021, we immediately noticed an increase in the number of families at AirVenture. With that, we wanted to create a way to help them find all the available activities on grounds suitable for various age groups.”