EAA Calling On All Corsair Operators To Come To AirVenture 2023

Fresh after its 80th anniversary of entering military service (in December 1942), the Chance-Vought F4U Corsair is back in the limelight, thanks to its starring role in the Sony Pictures production Devotion. Based on the true story of naval aviators (and Corsair pilots) Thomas Hudner and Jesse Brown, the film has garnered critical acclaim as well as admiration from the aviation community.

And this year’s EAA AirVenture event will be jumping on the bandwagon, highlighting the inverted-gullwing fighter in the warbird presentations at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24-30. Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said, “With only about two dozen flying examples of the Corsair remaining in North America, the opportunity to bring together the largest-possible group of these unforgettable aircraft at Oshkosh was one we had to organize.”

To that end, EAA is reaching out to any and all Corsair owners and operators in an attempt to bring as many of the distinctively shaped fighters to the show. Larsen said, “Our goal is to create a memorable program with several activities that feature the Corsairs on ground display and in the air.”

EAA recently opened a new Corsair display inside the EAA Aviation Museum, honoring both Medal of Honor winner Hudner and Brown, the first African American naval aviator. The exhibit features a Corsair actually flown by Hudner in the early 1950s and painted with its original VF-32 squadron markings.