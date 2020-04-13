EAA Cancels Air Academy

While the big show of AirVenture is still officially on, EAA has canceled its series of youth summer camps for 2020. Last week, the association announced that the Air Academy sessions would be canceled and that participants signed up for this year’s events could “reserve a place in the 2021 Air Academy,” EAA said. “While this was an enormously difficult decision and is a disappointment to us all, the health and safety or our campers and a fulfilling camp experience were our priorities for the young people involved.”

The Air Academy is made up of several layers of summer camp, from basic model building and practice building an aircraft wing (for 12 and 13 year olds), an intermediate level for those 14 and 15 years old, up to an advanced camp for ages 16-18 that includes actual flight experience. All camps take place in and around the EAA headquarters in Oshkosh.

EAA has at least a couple of weeks before having to make a hard decision on whether AirVenture takes place this year, either on the original July 20-26 dates or later in the summer.

