EAA Addresses G100UL Use In E-AB Aircraft

While EAA noted that G100UL has been authorized for use in “most certified aircraft” through the Approved Model List Supplemental Type Certificate (AML STC) process, EAA reminded its members, “It is important for owners of E-AB aircraft to remember that STCs only apply to type-certificated aircraft. E-AB aircraft do not have type certificates and, thereby, are not covered by an STC.” The statement also noted that some materials used in E-AB aircraft are different from those found on certified aircraft and it’s possible those materials were not considered in granting the STC. “Testing protocols for STCs are proprietary, and to date a list of materials tested has not been shared with owners and operators,” EAA wrote.