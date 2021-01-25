EAA Homebuilders Week Starts Tomorrow

A full range of webinars focusing on homebuilt aircraft starts tomorrow as the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Homebuilders Week. These free webinars do not require association membership to view, although registration is required. They will cover topics as general as which kit aircraft to consider and as specific as how to work with composites and electrical systems. The complete list of webinars can be found here. Presentations start at 1pm each day through Saturday.

“I’m going to talk about the through process of deciding to build an airplane, then what kind of airplane, and then many of the considerations that go into that decision,” says KITPLANES Editor at Large Paul Dye. “Building an airplane is a significant lifestyle decision, and we want people to go into it with their eyes open. Then we want to see them take the plunge!”

“EAA members and the homebuilt aircraft community have always been generous in sharing information and knowledge when it comes to constructing a safe and fun aircraft,” said Charlie Becker, EAA’s director of chapters, communities, and homebuilt community manager. “Homebuilders Week is a tremendous learning opportunity that celebrates our legacy of, as EAA founder Paul Poberezny often said, using hand and mind to create aircraft that allow us to enjoy the personal freedom of flight.”

“Homebuilders Week is an excellent opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and EAA chapters to gather to learn more together, or for individuals to acquire the knowledge they need to be confident, successful aircraft builders,” Becker said. “These presentations add to the resources EAA already makes available to anyone who wants to participate.”