EAA Made Its Presence Known At Aviation Safety Summit

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) represented its segment of general aviation at last week’s Aviation Safety Summit. Vice president of advocacy Sean Elliott participated in the opening plenary session and provided input to other general aviation facets of the confab.

Elliott and Richard McSpadden, senior vice president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Institute both reflected on the last 10 years’ results attributable to the General Aviation Joint Safety Committee, including many safety enhancements that have come about as a result of the committee’s efforts. Elliott also highlighted EAA’s safety initiatives, noting that the advances in safety have come with very few new regulatory restrictions on general aviation. “Education and flexible policy have carried GA safety forward,” according to an EAA statement on its participation at the summit.

Elliott suggested that the FAA’s growing focus on the benefits of Safety Management Systems – both detailed formal versions and other, less regimented approaches – could benefit vintage aircraft tours, including those flying under the Living History Flight Experience exemption. A series of high-profile fatal accidents over the past few years has potentially placed the regulatory exemption at risk. He also highlighted the FAA’s most recent changes on task-based flight testing for experimental aircraft (as opposed to raw hour requirements) and how EAA will use the new mandate to help “second owner” homebuilt aircraft operators.