EAA To Host Virtual Ultralight Days 2023

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is bringing back its Virtual Ultralight Days webinar event designed for people with an interest in ultralight aviation. Featuring 15 live webinars, EAA Virtual Ultralight Days will take place online from Feb. 21 through Feb. 23. Topics covered are expected to include getting started in ultralights and how-to instructions for fixed-wing, powered parachute, powered paraglider, helicopter and weight-shift trike ultralights as well as ultralight maintenance, airport operations and safety inspections.

“Ultralight flying continues to be one of the purest, and most accessible ways to enjoy aviation,” said Timm Bogenhagen, EAA ultralight and light plane community manager. “EAA Virtual Ultralight Days is a way to make our community stronger, safer, and more fun. This three-day event connects well with EAA’s mission to grow participation in aviation by sharing The Spirit of Aviation, inviting everyone to learn and develop their own skills and knowledge.”

All EAA Virtual Ultralight Days sessions, which will be live and offer question-and-answer periods, are free to attend and open to all. Presentation recordings will be archived and available to EAA members after the event. Further information on the event schedule and registration can be found on the organization’s website at EAA.org/UltralightDays.