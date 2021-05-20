EAA Says LSA Expansion Still On Track

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) announced that the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC) rulemaking initiative remains on track following meetings of ASTM International Committee F37 on Light-Sport Aircraft last week. According to EAA, the committee has been “tasked with updating industry consensus standards for light-sport aircraft to prepare for and accommodate anticipated changes to the regulations under the MOSAIC project.” The MOSAIC package is expected to include language for light-sport reform along with a new Light Personal Aircraft (LPA) category.

“Top on the priority list for many EAA members, the MOSAIC package is still on-track to expand sport pilot privileges and the range of aircraft they can fly, including a shift to a performance-based metric describing sport pilot-eligible aircraft (LSA) as opposed to the current weight limit,” EAA said. “Additionally, a new category will allow larger and more complex aircraft to be built under LSA-like rules but will likely require a recreational or private pilot certificate to operate as is the case for similar type-certificated aircraft today.”

EAA says the proposed rule is on schedule to be released for public comment by mid-2022. Publication of the final rule is planned for the fall of 2023.