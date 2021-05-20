EAA Says LSA Expansion Still On Track

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) announced that the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC) rulemaking initiative remains on track following meetings of ASTM International Committee F37 on Light-Sport Aircraft last week. According to EAA, the committee has been “tasked with updating industry consensus standards for light-sport aircraft to prepare for and accommodate anticipated changes to the regulations under the MOSAIC project.” The MOSAIC package is expected to include language for light-sport reform along with a new Light Personal Aircraft (LPA) category.
“Top on the priority list for many EAA members, the MOSAIC package is still on-track to expand sport pilot privileges and the range of aircraft they can fly, including a shift to a performance-based metric describing sport pilot-eligible aircraft (LSA) as opposed to the current weight limit,” EAA said. “Additionally, a new category will allow larger and more complex aircraft to be built under LSA-like rules but will likely require a recreational or private pilot certificate to operate as is the case for similar type-certificated aircraft today.”
EAA says the proposed rule is on schedule to be released for public comment by mid-2022. Publication of the final rule is planned for the fall of 2023.
Hopefully the new category will allow new light aircraft designs (and engines) to be fully utilized and not held back any longer by the massive expense of the current certified regime. Then maybe GA can move out of the dark ages (experimental fliers exempted).
Fall 2023? Unnecessarily way too far away.
IMHO if Dan Johnson working to protect his LåMÅ foreign composite manufacturer patrons and AOPA politicos working to protect the six seat chariots of their fat cat cronies hadn’t lobbied so hard AGAINST expanding LSA specs and hadn’t thrown so many complexity roadblocks in the FAA’s path, then instead of elaborate formulæ maybe by 2023, we would already have in place an initial interim waiver/edict expanding Sport Pilot privilege limits to 1700 MTOW and 50K Vs allowing use of thousands of simple, available, affordable legacy fixed pitch two-seaters such as [but not limited to]:
Cessna 120, 140, 150, 152
Piper Colt PA-20-108, Piper Traumahawk PA-38-112
Citabria 7ECA,
and
higher alphabet models of Aeronca, Cubs, Ercoupe and Luscombe.
It may yet be possible to get that announced immediately or NLT Oshkosh ’21 via some form of petition or mass mail-in so the senior pilots that built this industry can legally fly day CAVU into their sunset…but not beyond.
Suggestions?
N.B. : I would have already started a “We The People” White House Gov petition to call attention to this but President Trump shut down the site when a petition to force him to release his taxes quickly passed one million signatures. A modified version later reappeared but vanished again under President Biden.