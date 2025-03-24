NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

EAGLE Discusses ASTM Inolvement In Unleaded Fuel Process

The Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions organization released its third and final report on factors in the quest for 100LL alternatives.

The Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions organization has released its third and final examination of what it sees as the key elements of the industry and government quest for an alternative to 100LL. This one looks at the role ASTM International, a private sector consensus standards organization, plays in that pursuit. Two of three candidate fuels for replacing 100UL, from Lyondell/Basell and Swift Fuels, are attempting to secure an ASTM fuel specification while General Aviation Modifications Incorporated has decided not to deal with ASTM. GAMI's G100UL has been granted an FAA STC with an approved model list that includes all spark ignition piston engines in certified aircraft and all certified aircraft except helicopters. It is being sold at two California airports. The full EAGLE examination of ASTM involvement appears unedited below.

EAGLE Update - Clearing the Air - How Unleaded Fuel is Gaining Approval - Part 3 of 3Download
