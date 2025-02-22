EAGLE Explains PAFI Process

The Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions group has issued its second in a series of three information bulletins, this one explaining the Piston Aviation Fuels Initiative (PAFI) and the role it plays in the FAA's potential issuance of a "fleet authorization" for a fuel being developed by Lyondell/Basell. If the fuel passes the battery of compatibility and performance tests conducted at FAA labs the agency will issue a list of compatible aircraft and engines and what, if any, modifications are required for its use.