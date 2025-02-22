NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

EAGLE Explains PAFI Process

EAGLE discusses the fleet authorization process for a fuel being developed by Lyondell/Basell.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

The Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions group has issued its second in a series of three information bulletins, this one explaining the Piston Aviation Fuels Initiative (PAFI) and the role it plays in the FAA's potential issuance of a "fleet authorization" for a fuel being developed by Lyondell/Basell. If the fuel passes the battery of compatibility and performance tests conducted at FAA labs the agency will issue a list of compatible aircraft and engines and what, if any, modifications are required for its use.

The previous bulletin dealt with the Supplemental Type Certificate process chosen by GAMI and Swift for their fuels. GAMI's G100UL already has STCs approved for all certified airplanes and all certified aircraft engines. Swift's 100R fuel is STC'd for Cessna 172R and 172S models only. The full text of EAGLE's information bulletin is below.

EAGLE UPDATE - Fleet Auth vFINALDownload
EAGLE UPDATE - Fleet Auth vFINALDownload
Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Delta Counters Crash Pilot ‘Disinformation’
Aviation NewsDelta Counters Crash Pilot ‘Disinformation’Russ Niles
Partnership Offers Pilots Backcountry Aviation Training In Patagonia
Aviation NewsPartnership Offers Pilots Backcountry Aviation Training In PatagoniaAmelia Walsh
Aviation Coalition Calls For Urgent ATC Staffing And Modernization Efforts
Aviation NewsAviation Coalition Calls For Urgent ATC Staffing And Modernization EffortsAmelia Walsh
Archer Aviation Secures FAA Approval For Pilot Training
Aviation NewsArcher Aviation Secures FAA Approval For Pilot TrainingAmelia Walsh
Collier Trophy Nominees Announced
Aviation NewsCollier Trophy Nominees AnnouncedAmelia Walsh
Southwest Laying Off 15% Of Corporate Workforce (Corrected)
Aviation NewsSouthwest Laying Off 15% Of Corporate Workforce (Corrected)Mark Phelps