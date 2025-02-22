EAGLE Explains PAFI Process
EAGLE discusses the fleet authorization process for a fuel being developed by Lyondell/Basell.
The Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions group has issued its second in a series of three information bulletins, this one explaining the Piston Aviation Fuels Initiative (PAFI) and the role it plays in the FAA's potential issuance of a "fleet authorization" for a fuel being developed by Lyondell/Basell. If the fuel passes the battery of compatibility and performance tests conducted at FAA labs the agency will issue a list of compatible aircraft and engines and what, if any, modifications are required for its use.
The previous bulletin dealt with the Supplemental Type Certificate process chosen by GAMI and Swift for their fuels. GAMI's G100UL already has STCs approved for all certified airplanes and all certified aircraft engines. Swift's 100R fuel is STC'd for Cessna 172R and 172S models only. The full text of EAGLE's information bulletin is below.