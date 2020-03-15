EBACE Cancelled, AEA Postponed

The European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) has been cancelled for 2020 and exhibitors and attendees will be getting full refunds. The show, sponsored by the European Business Aviation Association and the National Business Aviation Association was scheduled for May 26-28 in Geneva but the uncertainty surrounding the staging of such events, recent actions by the Swiss government and concern for the health and safety of participants made it untenable. “As with all NBAA events, we view our participants as partners, whose health and well-being is our foremost concern, and that priority is front and center in our decision to cancel EBACE2020.” said NBAA President Ed Bolen.

NBAA had already cancelled some smaller events and is not ruling out pulling more in the future. “We will keep our international partners and members informed with regard to how this challenging public health situation impacts events in the coming months,” he said. The Aircraft Electronics Association recently postponed its convention scheduled for March 24-27 in Nashville to future undetermined date and Sun ’n Fun has been postponed until at least May 5-10. Several airshows in southern part of the U.S. scheduled for late March and early April have also been scrapped.

