Electric Beta Alia Completes Transcontinental Journey

Vermont-based Beta Technologies welcomed one of its electric Alia conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) aircraft back to Burlington Tuesday after completion of an ambitious cross-country trip. The plane spent more than a month barnstorming from coast to coast, landing at 82 airports in an effort to demonstrate its flexibility and ability to operate in a variety of environments.

The CTOL is powered by a single pusher motor and operates like any other plane. An eVTOL version is in development, adding vertical takeoff and landing capability. On the transcontinental flight, the aircraft was welcomed at airports large and small and Beta managed all the charging and maintenance requirements along the way.