Electric Motors For Helicopters Unveiled

Electric aviation motor developer magniX has unveiled a helicopter motor that mimics the operation of a turbine engine. The HeliStorm motor, introduced at Verticon in Dallas, spins at 6,000 to 7,000 rpm and makes 330 kW of power, equivalent to about 450 horsepower, and weighs about 180 pounds. The motor is powered by magniX's Samson batteries. Low-RPM magniX motors are flying in several airplanes, including a 70-year-old Beaver on floats. MagniX says helicopter power is a natural extension of its business. The first installation may be in Robinson R44 helicopters.