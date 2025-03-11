Electric Motors For Helicopters Unveiled
MagniX’s new HeliStorm motor delivers 450 horsepower and weighs 180 pounds.
Electric aviation motor developer magniX has unveiled a helicopter motor that mimics the operation of a turbine engine. The HeliStorm motor, introduced at Verticon in Dallas, spins at 6,000 to 7,000 rpm and makes 330 kW of power, equivalent to about 450 horsepower, and weighs about 180 pounds. The motor is powered by magniX's Samson batteries. Low-RPM magniX motors are flying in several airplanes, including a 70-year-old Beaver on floats. MagniX says helicopter power is a natural extension of its business. The first installation may be in Robinson R44 helicopters.
“Robinson is supportive of magniX’s HeliStorm electric engine range and we look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to deliver market leading sustainable helicopters,” said Robinson CEO David Smith. MagniX CEO Reed MacDonald said the HeliStorm is a natural outgrowth for his company's business. "The helicopter market represents a tremendous opportunity for magniX, as the strengths of our technology align well with the market need,” he said.