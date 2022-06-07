Electric-Powered Robinson R44 Takes Flight

Everett, Washington-based Magnix, a developer of all-electric aviation propulsion systems, announced today (June 7) that its partner Tier 1 Engineering, a self-described Southern California-based “design and development company serving the aviation industry,” flew an electric-powered Robinson R44 helicopter over the weekend. The flight, which used a Magnix power source, lasted “more than three minutes.”

Tier 1 is developing the all-electric Robinson R44 for biotech company Lung Biotechnology PBC. The goal is “to address the severe shortage of transplantable organs in the U.S.”

Glen Dromgoole, president of Tier 1 Engineering, said, “This historic flight, of an all-electric helicopter with a certifiable electric engine, was an important step towards obtaining aircraft certification.” He said the next steps are to expand the flight envelope to cover more distance.

Magnix CEO Nuno Taborda said, “Magnix has been powering all-electric aircraft since December of 2019, and this flight represents another first for the company as we have now electrified a rotary aircraft.”