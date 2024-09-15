Heart Aerospace Rolls Out 30-Seat Electric Regional Demonstrator

Swedish startup Heart Aerospace has rolled out the full-scale demonstrator of its future 30-seat hybrid electric airliner. The prototype of the ES-30 looks like a cross between a De Havilland Dash-7 and an ATR 52. It has a glider-like 100-foot wingspan and has four wing-mounted electric motors. “It is a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of our team that we’re able to roll out a 30-seat aircraft demonstrator with a brand-new propulsion system, largely inhouse, in less than two years, “ said CEO Anders Forslund.