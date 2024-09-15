CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Heart Aerospace Rolls Out 30-Seat Electric Regional Demonstrator

The Heart Aerospace ES-30 demonstrator is scheduled to fly in 2025.

Russ Niles
Swedish startup Heart Aerospace has rolled out the full-scale demonstrator of its future 30-seat hybrid electric airliner. The prototype of the ES-30 looks like a cross between a De Havilland Dash-7 and an ATR 52. It has a glider-like 100-foot wingspan and has four wing-mounted electric motors. “It is a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of our team that we’re able to roll out a 30-seat aircraft demonstrator with a brand-new propulsion system, largely inhouse, in less than two years, “ said CEO Anders Forslund.

The demonstrator won't fly until the second quarter of 2025, but it will be busy in the meantime ironing out ground operations including charging and turnaround procedures. The Swedish Innovations Agency Vinnova paid for part of the development and the next step is building a preproduction prototype, which is planned to fly in 2026. The final iteration is projected to have a battery range of 120 miles and a hybrid range of double that.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
