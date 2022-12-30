Embraer Delivers First North America-Based E195-E2s

Embraer has delivered the first two E195-E2 single-aisle commercial jets to North American launch customer Porter Airlines. The Toronto, Canada-based airline has a firm order for 50 E195-E2s with options for 50 additional aircraft. Porter says its E195-E2s will initially be deployed from Toronto Pearson International Airport with an eye toward opening up operations to the west coast of Canada, southern U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

“The E195-E2 enables us to reach across the continent, beyond our Eastern Canada roots, while introducing a level of service for economy air travellers that no other North American airline provides,” said Porter president and CEO Michael Deluce. “It’s an enhanced experience that builds on our reputation for providing an elevated level of service to every passenger at reasonable prices in a single class of service. The first planes are ready to fly to Canada later this month before going into regular service in February.”

The E195-E2, which can seat up to 146 passengers in a single class configuration with a range of 2,600 NM, received its type certificate from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) earlier this month. The model was certified by the FAA, EASA and Brazil’s ANAC in 2019. According to Embraer, the E195-E2 is 65 percent quieter and offers a 25 percent lower fuel burn than the previous-generation aircraft.