Embraer E2s Earn Transport Canada Type Certification

Embraer has received type certificates for its E195-E2 and E190-E2 single-aisle commercial jets from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA). The company also announced that it will be delivering the first E195-E2 to operate in North America to Toronto-based Porter Airlines shortly. Porter currently has a firm order for 50 E195-E2s and options for 50 more.

“The world’s most efficient family of single-aisle aircraft is shaping the regional market with its sustainable technologies, superior cabin comfort, excellent economics and optimal range,” Embraer said. “As operators look to the future, renewing ageing fleets and expanding networks, the E2 will be at the heart of this transformation.”

The E190-E2 was certified by the FAA, EASA and Brazilian regulatory authority ANAC in 2018 followed by the E195-E2 in 2019. Capable of seating up to 146 passengers in a single class configuration, the E195-E2 offers a range of 2,600 NM and a 25 percent lower fuel burn than the previous generation E195. The E190-E2 can seat up to 114 passengers with a range of 2,850 NM and 17 percent lower emissions compared to its predecessor.