Engines Run In Travolta’s New Constellation
John Travolta has purchased a restorable Lockheed Super Constellation but there’s no confirmation of what he intends to do with it.
The Constellation News has reported the new owner of one of the last flyable Lockheed Super Constellations, John Travolta, has tested the engines on the former airliner and freighter. That's fueling speculation on what the Oscar-winning actor and longtime pilot might have in store for the historic aircraft, which is the only civilian version of the aircraft left in operable shape. Travolta bought the plane, N6937C, from the Airline History Museum last September and, after some work by mechanics, the plane was rolled out at Kansas City Downtown Airport on Jan. 12 and all four R3350-42 engines (3250 horsepower each) were run successfully.
The aircraft hasn't flown since 2005 and the purchase by Travolta naturally raised hopes that it would be made airworthy again. It's also been reported that it's not going to be much more than an extra in a movie Travolta is involved with that includes a scene of a Constellation taxiing. We have contacted Travolta's company, Constellation Productions, for elaboration but have not heard back. The airplane remains in Kansas City.
Meanwhile, the drama surrounding the plane's former owner reads something like a screenplay. A reorganization of the management of the airport resulted in the museum losing access to the hangar housing its collection, including the Connie. The museum has filed a complaint with the FAA and the agency is expected to rule on it April 8.
According to Connie Survivors, the airplane itself was one of the last built by Lockheed and left the line in Burbank in 1957. It was delivered in 1959 to Slick Airways and was converted to a freighter in 1966 and last operated as a sprayer from 1973 to 1975. It sold at auction for $4,000 in 1985 and was donated to the Save-A-Connie organization which overhauled it in Kansas City through 1988. It flew in various airshows and special events before an engine failure grounded it in 2005. The engine was replaced and it was maintained in readiness for return to flight since then.