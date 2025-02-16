Engines Run In Travolta’s New Constellation

The Constellation News has reported the new owner of one of the last flyable Lockheed Super Constellations, John Travolta, has tested the engines on the former airliner and freighter. That's fueling speculation on what the Oscar-winning actor and longtime pilot might have in store for the historic aircraft, which is the only civilian version of the aircraft left in operable shape. Travolta bought the plane, N6937C, from the Airline History Museum last September and, after some work by mechanics, the plane was rolled out at Kansas City Downtown Airport on Jan. 12 and all four R3350-42 engines (3250 horsepower each) were run successfully.

The aircraft hasn't flown since 2005 and the purchase by Travolta naturally raised hopes that it would be made airworthy again. It's also been reported that it's not going to be much more than an extra in a movie Travolta is involved with that includes a scene of a Constellation taxiing. We have contacted Travolta's company, Constellation Productions, for elaboration but have not heard back. The airplane remains in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the drama surrounding the plane's former owner reads something like a screenplay. A reorganization of the management of the airport resulted in the museum losing access to the hangar housing its collection, including the Connie. The museum has filed a complaint with the FAA and the agency is expected to rule on it April 8.