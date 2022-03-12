Enstrom Finds New Owner

MidTex Aviation has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last January. The deal includes all of Enstrom’s parts, owned aircraft, tooling, materials, drawings, intellectual property, factory buildings and airport lease. According to Enstrom, MidTex plans to reopen its factory in Menominee, Michigan, and provide parts and support to existing owners along with offering new helicopters.

“We are extremely excited about acquiring these assets, restarting the former Enstrom facility, and expanding the scope of the business,” said MidTex principal Kevin Griffin. “We already have a number of former Enstrom employees working with us on a contract basis. After closing, we expect to make job offers to a substantial number of former Enstrom employees.”

MidTex plans to operate the business as a new entity to be named Enstrom Aerospace Industries. The company says it is also looking to expand into providing engineering services and component manufacturing for other OEMs. A closing date for the sale, which has been approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan as part of the Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, has not yet been announced.