NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Equipment Problems, Staff Shortage Cripple Newark Flights

Some intercontinental flights were diverted to small airports with limited Customs service.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

4300streetcar/Wikimedia/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.en

Equipment problems compounded with staff shortages to cause massive delays at Newark Airport on Monday night. Hundreds of flights were delayed or diverted starting in the afternoon and although the equipment issues were resolved relatively quickly the unexplained staffing problems at Philadelphia TRACON, which controls the Newark flow, prevented a full recovery. Among the diverted flights were those from overseas and they were sent to smaller airports where Customs facilities are unaccustomed to large influxes of passengers.

The issues came as the federal government has set an ambitious program to modernize and streamline air traffic services, particularly on the East Coast. Newark has been a flashpoint for traffic issues after a controversial shift of staff from Newark to Philadelphia last year. The FAA hasn't said what broke in Philadelphia to cause the problems in Newark on Monday, nor has it talked about the staffing issues that prolonged the delays.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Cub Cuts Line Of Ski Racers
Aviation NewsCub Cuts Line Of Ski RacersRuss Niles
Super Hornet Goes Overboard From Harry S. Truman
Aviation NewsSuper Hornet Goes Overboard From Harry S. TrumanRuss Niles
Plane May Be Forfeited For Beer-Smuggling Flight
Aviation NewsPlane May Be Forfeited For Beer-Smuggling FlightRuss Niles
Black Hawk ADS-B Was Off Because Mission Profile Was Classified
Aviation NewsBlack Hawk ADS-B Was Off Because Mission Profile Was ClassifiedRuss Niles
Boeing, NASA Pause X-66A Flight Program
Aviation NewsBoeing, NASA Pause X-66A Flight ProgramRuss Niles
Newfoundlanders Hope Rewards Will Help Find Amelia
Aviation NewsNewfoundlanders Hope Rewards Will Help Find AmeliaRuss Niles