Equipment Problems, Staff Shortage Cripple Newark Flights

Equipment problems compounded with staff shortages to cause massive delays at Newark Airport on Monday night. Hundreds of flights were delayed or diverted starting in the afternoon and although the equipment issues were resolved relatively quickly the unexplained staffing problems at Philadelphia TRACON, which controls the Newark flow, prevented a full recovery. Among the diverted flights were those from overseas and they were sent to smaller airports where Customs facilities are unaccustomed to large influxes of passengers.

The issues came as the federal government has set an ambitious program to modernize and streamline air traffic services, particularly on the East Coast. Newark has been a flashpoint for traffic issues after a controversial shift of staff from Newark to Philadelphia last year. The FAA hasn't said what broke in Philadelphia to cause the problems in Newark on Monday, nor has it talked about the staffing issues that prolonged the delays.