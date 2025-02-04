ERAU Opts for CubCrafter’s NX Variant for Competition Team
Three new aircraft will join the ERAU training program later this year.
CubCrafters, based in Yakima, Washington, announced today (February 4) that Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) will take delivery later this year of three NX Cubs as the new aircraft for its Golden Eagles Flight Team. Based at ERAU’s Prescott, Arizona campus, the team competes in national collegiate aviation competitions “regularly securing top honors,” according to the CubCrafters statement.
The university ordered the Lycoming O-360-C1G-powered 180-horsepower NX Cubs to be integrated into regular university training programs late this year. The NX version of the CubCrafters aircraft was certified under Part 23 of Federal Air Regulations (FARs) in 2019. Features include advanced avionics, a robust airframe, and a configuration that focuses on short takeoff and landing (STOL) performance.
Shaun Shephard, head coach of the Golden Eagles Flight Team, said, “We believe that the NX Cub will be invaluable in developing our pilots’ precision flying skills, and we are incredibly grateful to CubCrafters for their support.” Patrick Horgan, president and CEO of CubCrafters, said, “We are honored to support the next generation of aviation professionals through this partnership with Embry-Riddle. The NX Cub is an exceptional platform for precision flying, offering unparalleled performance, versatility, and safety.”