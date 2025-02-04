ERAU Opts for CubCrafter’s NX Variant for Competition Team

CubCrafters, based in Yakima, Washington, announced today (February 4) that Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) will take delivery later this year of three NX Cubs as the new aircraft for its Golden Eagles Flight Team. Based at ERAU’s Prescott, Arizona campus, the team competes in national collegiate aviation competitions “regularly securing top honors,” according to the CubCrafters statement.

The university ordered the Lycoming O-360-C1G-powered 180-horsepower NX Cubs to be integrated into regular university training programs late this year. The NX version of the CubCrafters aircraft was certified under Part 23 of Federal Air Regulations (FARs) in 2019. Features include advanced avionics, a robust airframe, and a configuration that focuses on short takeoff and landing (STOL) performance.