Eurocontrol Study Calls For Action To Mitigate Impact Of Climate Change

Released on the heels of last week’s extreme weather in the U.S., a recent study completed for Eurocontrol warns of “significant and increasing risks to aviation” from climate change in the coming years. Conducted by the multinational Egis Group and the U.K. Met Office, the study was released on Monday (Sept. 6) and cites evidence of impending increases in intensity of storms and rising ocean levels as among the greatest challenges facing air traffic between now and 2050. You can download the report from this page on the Eurocontrol website.
The report assessed the economic impact to aviation of major storms in 2019 at $2.6 billion for en route delays, warning: “Extreme weather is predicted to drive these numbers up, with horizontal flight inefficiency on days when storms account for over 50 percent of air traffic flow management delays expected to worsen by 0.5 percent by 2050.”
Eurocontrol also expects heavy rainfall and rising ocean levels to pose a hazard to Europe’s airports. “Two-thirds of coastal or low-lying airports are expected to be at increased risk of flooding in the event of a storm surge, with potentially large secondary impacts on regional economies, including the loss of ground transport links.”
Not all the news is dire, however. According to the report, “Future flight operations will also be modified by climate change, with jet streams reducing many transatlantic flight durations both eastbound and westbound. This will have positive effects on flight times, fuel burn and emissions.”
But the report summary is candid when it comes to a call for action: “From a network point of view, the report provides scientific confirmation of the operational impacts due to weather that the Eurocontrol Network Manager and partners are already experiencing and working closely to mitigate and gives an insight into what can be expected in the future. Its main findings highlight how all aviation actors need to build climate resilience into their operations.”
Since creation, it’s adapt or die. I guess the report is good news since it signals that things are still normal.
“Rising ocean levels.” I call Bravo Sierra !!
Every time I read crap like that, I run out in my back yard in FL to see if the ocean has eaten my dock yet … nope … it’s still there high and dry.
I think Europe should go back to living in caves. That’ll satisfy all the tree huggers! OH … and stay on the ground, too … will ya’ll.
OK … let the attacks on Larry S begin …
The evidence you cite is anecdotal. And limited by your direct experience. It’s sorta like what happens when you are in IMC and are absolutely sure you are in a turn because all of your senses tell you that. However, when you put that experience into a larger context, by having instrument training, you recognize the reality.
The unfortunate and frightening truth is that the planet is warmer than it has ever been, the storms more frequent and intense, the wild fires larger, and the rivers and fresh water reserves more depleted. It’s not us against them, it’s all of us. It’s not a blame game either. No one really figured that burning coal and then oil would have this impact. It’s not like modern societies said “lets ruin the climate!”. The more we accept the situation, the more we can (hopefully) correct the situation. Wish us luck.