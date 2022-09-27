Eviation Alice Completes First Flight

Eviation’s all-electric Alice aircraft successfully completed its first flight on Tuesday at Washington’s Grant County International Airport (MWH). The Alice “technology demonstrator” flew for eight minutes, reaching an altitude of 3,500 feet. Eviation plans to offer the Alice in commuter, executive and cargo versions.

“[…] we have successfully electrified the skies with the unforgettable first flight of Alice,” said Eviation president and CEO Gregory Davis. “People now know what affordable, clean and sustainable aviation looks and sounds like for the first time in a fixed-wing, all-electric aircraft. This ground-breaking milestone will lead innovation in sustainable air travel, and shape both passenger and cargo travel in the future.”

For the Alice, the company is targeting a top speed of 160 knots, 250 NM range with a 30-minute reserve and maximum useful load of 2,500 pounds for the nine-passenger commuter variant and 2,600 pounds for the cargo version. The design is powered by two magniX magni650 electric propulsion units and features an advanced fly-by-wire system, flight controls and avionics by Honeywell. As previously reported by AVweb, Eviation has orders for the Alice from companies including Cape Air, GlobalX and DHL Express.