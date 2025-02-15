NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Eviation Pauses Alice Development

Eviation says it’s looking for long-term partners to get Alice into production.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Eviation

Electric aircraft developer Eviation has laid off most of its staff and "paused" work on its Alice prototype. The company has confirmed an initial report by the Air Current that it had all but ceased operations at Arlington Airport in Washington State. In a statement the company said it was  “identifying the right long-term partnerships to help us make electric commercial regional flight a reality.”

Singapore-based Clermont Group is the majority owner and said it's still committed to the venture but needs "long-term strategic partners who share our vision and passion for building the future of flight.” The twin-motor Alice, which has its rear-mounted power plants in tractor configuration, flew once in 2022 and the time has been spent since tweaking the design. The plane is designed to carry nine people 290 miles and has attracted 600 orders worth $5 billion. The company had hoped to begin deliveries in 2027.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Lower Cost Piper Rudder Fix In The Works
Aviation NewsLower Cost Piper Rudder Fix In The WorksRuss Niles
Blue Origin Announces Layoffs
Aviation NewsBlue Origin Announces LayoffsAmelia Walsh
Piper Aircraft Reports Strongest Performance In 20 Years
Aviation NewsPiper Aircraft Reports Strongest Performance In 20 YearsAmelia Walsh
FAA Weighs Permanent Helicopter Ban Near Reagan Airport
Aviation NewsFAA Weighs Permanent Helicopter Ban Near Reagan AirportAmelia Walsh
FAA Mandates Rudder Replacements For Thousands Of Piper Aircraft
Aviation NewsFAA Mandates Rudder Replacements For Thousands Of Piper AircraftAmelia Walsh
Boca Raton Airport Wins FAA Safety Award
Aviation NewsBoca Raton Airport Wins FAA Safety AwardMark Phelps