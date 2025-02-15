Eviation Pauses Alice Development

Electric aircraft developer Eviation has laid off most of its staff and "paused" work on its Alice prototype. The company has confirmed an initial report by the Air Current that it had all but ceased operations at Arlington Airport in Washington State. In a statement the company said it was “identifying the right long-term partnerships to help us make electric commercial regional flight a reality.”

Singapore-based Clermont Group is the majority owner and said it's still committed to the venture but needs "long-term strategic partners who share our vision and passion for building the future of flight.” The twin-motor Alice, which has its rear-mounted power plants in tractor configuration, flew once in 2022 and the time has been spent since tweaking the design. The plane is designed to carry nine people 290 miles and has attracted 600 orders worth $5 billion. The company had hoped to begin deliveries in 2027.



