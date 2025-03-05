Honeywell Survey Looks Good for eVTOL Market

According to a Honeywell survey, the overwhelming majority of U.S. frequent fliers would take an electric air taxi. The survey, reported in the Robb Report online news service, is seen as a significant boost to the electric vertical takeoff and land (eVTOL) industry.

The survey projects that 65% of millennials are comfortable with the idea of flying in an electric air taxi. Among people who reported flying more than 10 times in the past year, 67% said they would take an air taxi. Of those, business fliers outnumbered pleasure travelers by 60% vs 40%.