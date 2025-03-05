Honeywell Survey Looks Good for eVTOL Market
Up to 98% of frequent fliers would take an air taxi
According to a Honeywell survey, the overwhelming majority of U.S. frequent fliers would take an electric air taxi. The survey, reported in the Robb Report online news service, is seen as a significant boost to the electric vertical takeoff and land (eVTOL) industry.
The survey projects that 65% of millennials are comfortable with the idea of flying in an electric air taxi. Among people who reported flying more than 10 times in the past year, 67% said they would take an air taxi. Of those, business fliers outnumbered pleasure travelers by 60% vs 40%.
David Shilliday, v-p and general manager of Advanced Air Mobility at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, said, “Our research indicates significant appetite for such services already exists—but like any new technology, consumers need to feel confident about safety, cost, and reliability. Air taxis may sound like science fiction to some, but we’re not far from a time when they could become a regular part of travel.”