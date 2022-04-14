eVTOL Terminal Planned For Oshkosh

A local company says it plans to build the first eVTOL terminal and charging station at Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional Airport this coming fall. Volatus Infrastructure said the $500,000 facility will be ready for customers before any customers are likely to be approved for commercial sale. Volatus spokeswoman Sheena Baker said the company wants to ensure facilities are in place to advance the industry. “If you look at Tesla, the cars came out, but no chargers did,” Banker said. “We’re trying to be ahead of that.”
The eVTOL facility will be built next to the new Wittman terminal building, and Volatus co-founder Grant Fisk said he doesn’t think he’ll have to wait long for customers. “Eight months from now, these vehicles will be available to purchase by anyone anywhere in the world,” he said. “We, along with many communities, want to make sure we are ready for this technology.”
The location at the site of the world’s largest aviation event was welcomed by EAA. “Supply chain and infrastructure have to come at the same time as the product. This shows that it’s possible,” EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski said. “It’s not just a toy; there’s actual infrastructure being put in place.”
How will they pay for the charge? By the watt-hour? It better not be free. Emissions free? Does not Oshkosh get its power from Oak Creek Power Plant? I could be wrong… been wrong before.
Whenever I drive my Tesla to Charlotte airport and leave it with the business valet, they charge it for free. Why not? Gas motors are about 25% efficient, and electric drive-trains are 95% efficient, so I only need 1/4 the energy. And electricity doesn’t come from Saudi Arabia or Russia, so electricity pricing is immune to the oil-panic pricing. For me, watching the oil prices recently has been like watching a drive-in movie in passing as I glide silently by gas stations in my Tesla. And electricity is available everywhere.. delivery is way easier than smelly, polluting, flammable, spillable gas. So yah, I get my charge-up for free. And I have solar panels on my house, so I get my electricity at home for free, too. So, yah, I already get my power for free, and I expect that to continue in the future, but even more. Wind-power prices are falling, and solar panel prices are plummeting, so power will be free and non-polluting, more and more. I’m a part of this future in many ways, and it is great.
Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that my car is faster, smoother, safer, quieter, and more user-friendly than the old stinkers.. the trail being blazed for aircraft is obvious.
So, yah, it better be free. ;-P
EV charging simply can’t continue to be free forever. The gas tax pays for the roads we drive on, with the theory being that if you use more gas, you’re using (or abusing) the roads more. EV owners currently don’t pay their share of the road infrastructure, and this will be the same for electric aircraft (if/when they become viable), so either everyone will have to start paying separate infrastructure taxes, and/or public EV chargers will have to stop being free. At least it’s a little easier with electric aircraft since people won’t be parking them in their garages, so there’s no free infrastructure loophole there.
All true if course… I was just on a hair-trigger there.
Sorry, that was rude. Let me try again since I can’t edit my post.
Here’s what I SHOULD have said:
“Compared to recip motors, electric motors require about 1/4 the energy for each unit of work they do, so should expect to charge 1/4 the energy cost. More importantly, IMHO, they energy can be zero-emissions and local-sourced, freeing us from imported energy and pollution. This has recently been proven to work with ground transport, as we know, and it’s great to see the first glimmerings of this in air transport.”
There. That’s how I should have phrased it. I’d edit my comment to say THAT if there was an edit button.
Next time someone asks me why I and so many others hate the liberal smugness of Teslas and their owners I’ll refer them to your post.
Yours is the demeanor that alienates minions towards EVs in general and Teslas in particular.
Preach on fanboy.
I guess it’s just my negative reaction to some people being opposed to anything new… even if they are not experts in the new field themselves.
I should have made my comments less smug, yes.
Not all EV owners are liberals, and there are plenty of equally-smug ICE owners out there.
Hmmmm…last time I checked…solar panels were still being sold, not given away! ALL energy costs money! And ALL energy produces nefarious by-products! You just get to choose your preference of poison. Tell me again how you are going to dispose of those Tesla batteries when they no longer hold a viable charge? Or dispose of those turbine wind blades when they deteriorate beyond economical repair? Or those solar panels on your roof…remember they are only warrantied for 10 years. NO energy is FREE my friend!