eVTOL ‘Vertiport’ Confirmed For Oshkosh

Volatus Infrastructure & Energy (VI&E) Solutions and ResilienX have joined forces to build the first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) project in the Americas at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Volatus, known for building vertiports and charging stations for all electric mobility including eVTOLs, announced its partnership with ResilienX, who specializes in the development of traffic management software for unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The collaboration includes the integration of ResilienX’s FRAIHMWORK software as a real-time aviation safety management system for the inaugural vertiport currently underway.

In a joint press release on Dec. 11, ResilienX expressed its vision for the sophisticated system which includes “battery charging, surveillance, comms, weather sensors, networking equipment, and all of the digital infrastructure needed to manage and direct operations and personnel.”

Volatus says its vertiport facility at Wittman Regional Airport, home to the largest airshow in the United States, the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA’s) Airventure, will include a terminal with a landing pad and eVTOL charging station. At a cost of $500,000 Volatus CEO Grant Fisk told FutureFlight the vertiport is “by a very large margin the most affordable, cost-conscious eVTOL infrastructure option out there.”