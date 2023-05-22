FAA Activates Online Aircraft Registrations For Individual Owners

The FAA has implemented the first phase of online aircraft registration and it will apply to the most common transactions for most GA owners and operators. “Individual aircraft owners can complete self-guided aircraft registration applications, upload legal and supplemental documents, receive auto-generated notifications, request aircraft registration N- numbers, use modernized online payment options, receive instant notification of payment, and digitally sign Aircraft Registration Applications,” the agency said in a notice on Sunday.

The online registry for individual owners and operators appears to be a sort of beta test before more complex registrations are eventually accepted. “Online services will be continuously improved and expanded to include corporations, LLCs, partnerships, and non-citizen trusts,” the notice reads